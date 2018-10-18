Methot (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Friday against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Methot missed Tuesday's game against New Jersey while battling general soreness, so it's not too surprising that he's back in the fold for the Stars after some additional rest. The veteran blueliner has yet to capture a point this season and recorded just three over 36 games all of last season, so there's little upside with him in regards to fantasy leagues.