Stars' Marc Methot: Back in action Friday
Methot (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Friday against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Methot missed Tuesday's game against New Jersey while battling general soreness, so it's not too surprising that he's back in the fold for the Stars after some additional rest. The veteran blueliner has yet to capture a point this season and recorded just three over 36 games all of last season, so there's little upside with him in regards to fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...