Methot (knee) will play Friday against the Blues, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Formerly with the Senators, Methot has only appeared in one game since Nov. 6, as he continues to work through knee problems. The 32-year-old is starting a career-high 58.5 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone this season, which helps explain why he hasn't recorded a point through 16 contests. He's an easy one to pass over in the fantasy realm.