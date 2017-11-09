Methot is not expected to be available against the Islanders on Friday due to a lower-body injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

While Methot isn't exactly known as an offensive powerhouse -- his career high point total is 23 -- fantasy owners will no doubt be concerned about his lack of a single point through the first 15 games of the season. In addition to his scoring drought, the 32-year-old is logging less than 20 minutes per game (19:22), which is well below what you would expect out of an elite shutdown defender.