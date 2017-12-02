Stars' Marc Methot: Expected to begin skating next week
Methot (lower body) is expected to begin skating next week, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot is nearly two weeks into his initial 4-to-6 week timetable, so his return to the ice this week could put him on the earlier end of the spectrum for rejoining the lineup. An updated timetable should occur when he begins drawing closer to activation off injured reserve.
