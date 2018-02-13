Stars' Marc Methot: Expected to return Friday
Barring any setbacks, Methot (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot's impending return will bolster the Stars' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups. The 2003 sixth-round pick has failed to produce more than 12 points in each of his last two seasons, and he's gone scoreless in 16 contests this campaign. He's still listed on injured reserve, so he'll need to be officially activated before returning to game action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...