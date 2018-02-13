Barring any setbacks, Methot (knee) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against St. Louis, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot's impending return will bolster the Stars' depth at defense, but it shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups. The 2003 sixth-round pick has failed to produce more than 12 points in each of his last two seasons, and he's gone scoreless in 16 contests this campaign. He's still listed on injured reserve, so he'll need to be officially activated before returning to game action.