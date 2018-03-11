Methot (lower body) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot missed just one game with this lower-body issue, but fantasy owners likely aren't pouncing on the opportunity to start him, since he has zero points in the last nine games. His main value is in the hit department, as he has dished out 59 hits in 29 games while compiling 25 PIM.