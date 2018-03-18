Methot (hand) won't be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Sunday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.

Methot's recent injury will now cost him three games, but he hasn't found much of a concrete roll in his first season in Dallas regardless, as he's only skated for 28 total games this season. Methot's also on pace for a career low in points as well -- he's only totaled one assist thus far in 2017-18 -- and his next chance to draw into the lineup will be Tuesday against Washington.