Stars' Marc Methot: Moves to IR
Methot (knee) has been designated for injured reserve, with the transaction retroactive to Jan. 4, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dillon Heatherington was called up in a corresponding move. Methot has been given a return timetable of two-plus weeks, and we expect the Stars to tread carefully since the defenseman experienced a setback before being placed on the shelf once again. A stay-at-home type, Methot's absence doesn't hold much weight in the fantasy realm. After all, he's gone pointless through 16 games this campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...