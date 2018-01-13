Methot (knee) has been designated for injured reserve, with the transaction retroactive to Jan. 4, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dillon Heatherington was called up in a corresponding move. Methot has been given a return timetable of two-plus weeks, and we expect the Stars to tread carefully since the defenseman experienced a setback before being placed on the shelf once again. A stay-at-home type, Methot's absence doesn't hold much weight in the fantasy realm. After all, he's gone pointless through 16 games this campaign.