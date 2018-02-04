Stars' Marc Methot: Nearing return from IR
Methot (knee) is now a full participant in practice and could return by the end of this week, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
It's been a brutal, injury-ridden season for Methot, so it's good to see some positive news regarding his health. The 32-year-old blueliner has appeared in just 16 games and failed to register a point so far this year. Nothing is set in stone, but a return against the rival Blackhawks on Thursday isn't out of the questions.
