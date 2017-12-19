According to head coach Ken Hitchcock, Methot (knee) skated on his own before Tuesday's optional morning practice session and could return to action as soon as Saturday against the Predators, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot will bolster the Stars' back end once he's given the green light, but his impending return to action won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats. Dallas should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status once he's officially activated from injured reserve.