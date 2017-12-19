Stars' Marc Methot: Nearing return to lineup
According to head coach Ken Hitchcock, Methot (knee) skated on his own before Tuesday's optional morning practice session and could return to action as soon as Saturday against the Predators, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot will bolster the Stars' back end once he's given the green light, but his impending return to action won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him from being a desirable option in most fantasy formats. Dallas should release another update on the veteran blueliner's status once he's officially activated from injured reserve.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...