Methot finished Saturday's win over Colorado with one shot and a plus-1 rating.

Through five games with his new team, Methot has no points and just three shots. His contributions to fantasy rosters has been minimal. Though, he has provided owners with nine blocked shots and a team-leading 15 hits. In most formats, you may get more production from another player.

