Methot (knee) wasn't on the ice for morning skate Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

This is an ominous sign for Methot as the Stars prepare to face the Avalanche on the road Saturday. Typically, a skater has to turn in consecutive full-contact practices before getting the green light to return, and Methot's situation is further complicated by the fact that he's experienced this setback after missing 26 straight contests from Nov. 10 - Jan 2.