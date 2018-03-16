Stars' Marc Methot: Out again Thursday
Methot (hand) will not dress for Thursday's game against the Senators, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Methot spent each of the last five seasons with the Senators and is disappointed he will be unable to dress for the team's only trip to Ottawa this season. The veteran blueliner's status shouldn't be of much concern in fantasy circles given his one point -- an assist -- through 28 games this season and his declining ice time. His next opportunity at rejoining the action arrives Sunday when the team travels to Winnipeg.
