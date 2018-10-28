Stars' Marc Methot: Out again
Methot (lower body) won't play Sunday against Detroit, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This marks the second consecutive missed game for Methot as he deals with a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old was actually expected to return Sunday, so the injury seems to be somewhat minor and he'll have a chance to make a comeback Tuesday in Montreal.
