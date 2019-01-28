Stars' Marc Methot: Out for season
Methot (lower body) had season-ending surgery to repair a cartilage defect in his left knee Monday.
Methot's season ends with him having played in only nine games and notching zero points. Of course, he has one goal in his last three campaigns, so that's not surprising. The 33-year-old may be ready to go by the time next season begins, but at this point his potential role in the NHL seems fairly limited.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...