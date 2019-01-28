Methot (lower body) had season-ending surgery to repair a cartilage defect in his left knee Monday.

Methot's season ends with him having played in only nine games and notching zero points. Of course, he has one goal in his last three campaigns, so that's not surprising. The 33-year-old may be ready to go by the time next season begins, but at this point his potential role in the NHL seems fairly limited.

