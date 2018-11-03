Stars' Marc Methot: Out Saturday
Methot (lower body) won't play Saturday against Washington, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot is reportedly just dealing with general soreness, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface ahead of Monday's matchup with the Bruins.
