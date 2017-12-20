Stars' Marc Methot: Out until after break
Methot (knee) will not return to the lineup prior to the NHL's holiday break, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
There was some initial optimism that Methot would be ready in time for Saturday's tilt against Nashville, but instead, fantasy owners will have to wait until Dec. 27 versus Minnesota at the earliest. Expected to shore up a leaky Stars blue line, the veteran has logged a mere 15 games this season after sustaining his knee injury. Once given the all-clear, Methot will likely rejoin John Klingberg on the top pairing.
