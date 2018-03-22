Stars' Marc Methot: Possibly returning Friday
Methot (hand) turned in a full practice Thursday, and there's speculation that he could return Friday night against the Bruins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
You have to feel for Methot, as the 32-year-old defenseman has been limited to 28 games in his debut season with the Stars, with significant knee and hand injuries to blame. The own-zone patroller has only one point (an assist) in 2017-18, so it's safe to say that his eventual activation won't cause a stir in the fantasy realm.
