Methot (knee) took part in Monday's practice.

While this is certainly an encouraging sign in Methot's recovery process, coach Ken Hitchcock clarified that the defenseman was not close to returning to action, per Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site. The early end of the Ontario native's initial timeline had him back just before Christmas, although it would seem the six-week mark is probably a better estimate.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories