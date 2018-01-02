Methot (knee) is on pace to return Thursday against the visiting Devils.

Once Methot is lifted from injured reserve, that will be the telling sign that he's ready to rock. The low-end defenseman has yet to record a point this season through 15 games, but he does have 36 hits and 22 blocked shots, giving him some utility in leagues that count those ancillary categories.

