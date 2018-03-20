Play

Methot (hand) will miss a fourth consecutive game Tuesday against the Capitals, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Methot's absence will continue to test the Stars' depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one assist in 28 contests this campaign. Dallas should release another update on the veteran's status once he's given the green light to return to the lineup.

