Methot (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Columbus, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, and the Stars have yet to release a projected timetable for his return to action. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability, as he's only totaled three points in 45 appearances over the past two seasons, and isn't a viable option in most formats.