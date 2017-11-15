Methot (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Panthers.

Methot will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday, and the Stars haven't released any information regarding a potential return date for the veteran blueliner. Either way, Methot's continued absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's gone scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating in 15 games this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories