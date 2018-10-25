Stars' Marc Methot: Ruled out against Anaheim
Methot will miss Thursday's matchup with the Ducks due to an undisclosed injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
While Methot's absence could have an ancillary effect on the rest of the blue line, the direct fantasy impact of him being unavailable should be minimal, considering he has zero points in seven games and has broken the 20-point threshold just once in his career. Julius Honka will jump into the lineup in Methot's absence, although the veteran is expected to be back against Montreal on Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.