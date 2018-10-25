Methot will miss Thursday's matchup with the Ducks due to an undisclosed injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

While Methot's absence could have an ancillary effect on the rest of the blue line, the direct fantasy impact of him being unavailable should be minimal, considering he has zero points in seven games and has broken the 20-point threshold just once in his career. Julius Honka will jump into the lineup in Methot's absence, although the veteran is expected to be back against Montreal on Tuesday.