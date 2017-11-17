Methot (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Saturday's tilt versus Edmonton, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Methot will miss his fifth consecutive game due to his lower-body malady. While fans may miss his defensive stability, the 32-year-old's limited offensive contributions will likely minimize the impact of his absence for fantasy owners. The Ottawa native's next chance to return to the lineup will come Tuesday against Montreal.

