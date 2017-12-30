Stars' Marc Methot: Ruled out for New Year's Eve matchup
Methot (knee) won't be ready to play Sunday against the Sharks, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The shutdown defenseman has been out since Nov. 10. There was speculation that he potentially could play Sunday, but we won't see Methot until the calendar flips to 2018; perhaps he'll feel good enough to go against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
