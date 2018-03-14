Stars' Marc Methot: Ruled out Wednesday
Methot (hand) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
The stay-at-home defender was forced to leave Tuesday's loss to Montreal due to the injury, but little else is known about his status. With just a single point in 28 games during what has been an injury-hit campaign, Methot's absence won't make much of a fantasy impact. In his absence, Julius Honka will slot into the lineup.
