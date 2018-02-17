Methot had an assist in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Friday, his first score of the season.

This does deserve an asterisk, as Methot had appeared in one game from Nov. 6 to Friday. But this is another example of Methot being the ultimate stay-at-home defenseman. He's a nice asset for the Stars, but unless you happen to be Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, he contributes nothing for a team you own. There's no reason he should be on your roster.