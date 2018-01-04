Stars' Marc Methot: Set for return Thursday
Methot (knee) will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Devils.
Methot missed the past 26 games, but Dallas remains competitive in the Central Division and likely would have no reason to rush the defenseman back before he's ready. However, his season started with zero points through 15 games, and Methot's more known for his own-zone contributions anyway. Consider alternatives if you need help on the virtual blue line.
