Methot (lower body) will be in the lineup against Montreal on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Mehot will return following a two-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body problem. The defenseman is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign -- though that shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering offensive productivity has never been his strong suit. Expected to be paired up with Miro Heiskanen, the veteran's defensive prowess could free the youngster up to contribute on the scoresheet.