Methot (knee) will miss at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot has played in just one game since Nov. 10 due to his nagging knee issue and will opt to undergo a procedure that hopefully won't hold him on the sidelines too much longer. Even when healthy, the veteran blueliner doesn't sport much intrigue from a fantasy standpoint, failing to tally a point over 16 games this season. More updates on Methot's status should surface as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories