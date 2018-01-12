Stars' Marc Methot: Sidelined for two-plus weeks
Methot (knee) will miss at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot has played in just one game since Nov. 10 due to his nagging knee issue and will opt to undergo a procedure that hopefully won't hold him on the sidelines too much longer. Even when healthy, the veteran blueliner doesn't sport much intrigue from a fantasy standpoint, failing to tally a point over 16 games this season. More updates on Methot's status should surface as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup.
