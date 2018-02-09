Methot (knee) will not play again Friday against the Penguins, but he is expected to return within a week, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Methot has failed to tally a point over 16 games with the Stars this season, but the veteran blueliner still owns an even plus-minus rating for the campaign. While he should provide some reinforcement soon, the team has yet to tag a specific target date for that to occur. Methot will, of course, require activation from injured reserve prior to his return.