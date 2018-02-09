Methot (knee) will not play again Friday against the Penguins, but he is expected to return within a week, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Methot has failed to tally a point over 16 games with the Stars this season, but the veteran blueliner still owns an even rating for the campaign. While he should provide some reinforcements soon, the team has yet to tag a specific target date for that to occur. Methot will require activation off of injured reserve prior to his return to action.