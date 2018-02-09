Stars' Marc Methot: Sitting again Friday, return nearing
Methot (knee) will not play again Friday against the Penguins, but he is expected to return within a week, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Methot has failed to tally a point over 16 games with the Stars this season, but the veteran blueliner still owns an even rating for the campaign. While he should provide some reinforcements soon, the team has yet to tag a specific target date for that to occur. Methot will require activation off of injured reserve prior to his return to action.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...