Stars' Marc Methot: Sitting out Friday, Sunday return possible
Methot (knee) will not play Friday against the Blues, but he could return to the lineup Sunday against the Sharks, Matt Pryor of The Hockey Writers reports.
Methot skated Friday morning and should retake the ice in the near future, but he will require at least a couple more days of recovery before potentially doing so. The veteran blueliner has played just 15 games for the Stars so far in 2017-18 due to injury, having yet to notch a point with his new team. Even when healthy and available, Methot doesn't provide a ton of upside from a fantasy standpoint. During the course of his career, Methot has never recorded more than 23 points (2013-14) in a campaign.
