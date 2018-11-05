Methot (lower body) is not expected to be available against the Bruins on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Methot is dealing with a Mike Heika of the Stars' official site lower-body issue that will cause him to miss a second straight outing. Considering the blueliner managed just three points last season and has yet to write his name on the scoresheet in 2018-19, his absence in unlikely to be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners. Dillon Heatherington figures to continue deputizing in Methot's stead.