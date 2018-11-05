Stars' Marc Methot: Slated to miss Monday's matchup
Methot (lower body) is not expected to be available against the Bruins on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot is dealing with a Mike Heika of the Stars' official site lower-body issue that will cause him to miss a second straight outing. Considering the blueliner managed just three points last season and has yet to write his name on the scoresheet in 2018-19, his absence in unlikely to be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners. Dillon Heatherington figures to continue deputizing in Methot's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...