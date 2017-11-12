Methot (lower body) won't join the team as they travel to Carolina for Monday's matchup with the Hurricanes, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

This news all but rules Methot out of Monday's contest, though his status for the other two games on the road trip -- Tuesday against Florida and Thursday against Tampa Bay -- is still murky. However, with the former Sen having failed to score a point through 15 games in 2017-18, he shouldn't be missed much from a fantasy standpoint.