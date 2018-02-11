Stars' Marc Methot: Still out Sunday
Methot (knee) won't play Sunday against the Canucks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
Methot has been banged up for the bulk of the season, and has played once in Dallas' last 41 games. He's expected to return soon, and since the Stars don't play again until Friday this might be the last game Methot misses.
