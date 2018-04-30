Stars' Marc Methot: Three points in first season with Dallas
Methot lit the lamp once and had an assist throughout 36 games in 2017-18, while averaging 17:53 of ice time.
Prior to 2017-18, Methot had secured 10-points in each of his last five seasons, so the drop in production was surprising even though he managed just 36 contests. It seems likely injuries were what really limited the 32-year-old, as he had a knee injury that sapped him from November until February and had hand issues late in the season as well, which is especially unfortunate after he lost a finger to a Sidney Crosby cross-check last season. When on the ice Methot still was strong defensively, as he put up a plus-11 rating and 77 hits throughout his shortened season. The 32-year-old is due back for another season in Dallas, likely slotting into the second or third defensive pairing.
