Methot (knee) recorded three hits, two shots on goal and a block on the way to a 4-3 home win over the Devils on Thursday. He skated for 15:32.

Methot is still searching for his first point through 16 games, but the Stars certainly didn't pick up the former Senators defenseman thinking he'd be an offensive savior. The Canadian is more of a physical, shutdown type that is far more valuable to his club than he is to fantasy owners on a relative scale.