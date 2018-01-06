Stars' Marc Methot: Unable to play Saturday
Methot (knee) was a late scratch from Saturday's game against the Oilers, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot reportedly gave it a go in warmups, but he experienced soreness afterwards, and that paved the way for Julius Honka to enter the contest instead. Methot missed 26 straight games before returning to the lineup against the Devils on Thursday. Fortunately, he'll have a solid week to rest his lingering ailment before the Stars are to suit up against the Avalanche.
