Stars' Marc Methot: Unavailable Tuesday
Method won't play Tuesday against New Jersey due to general soreness, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Methot's issue isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Friday against the Wild. The 33-year-old blueliner has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating through the first five games of the campaign.
