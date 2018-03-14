Stars' Marc Methot: Unlikely to return with upper-body issue
Methot (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Canadiens and is unlikely to return, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Methot is in his second game back since returning from a lower-body injury. It isn't a good sign for the lineup fixture to be getting injured often with the possibility of playoffs on the horizon. Expect an update after Tuesday's game or Wednesday's morning skate.
