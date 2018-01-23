Methot (knee) will start skating later this week, and is expected to enter the lineup shortly after the All-Star break.

Anytime a player suffers a lower-body injury, it's always good news they're planning on lacing up the skates. Head coach Ken Hitchcock stated he expects Methot to rejoin the team after the All-Star break, as either a full-time player or in practice. This stays in line with the 32-year-old's original two-plus week prognosis, and hopefully when Methot returns, he'll finally be 100 percent after already missing 32 games in 2017-18, and can start putting points on the statsheet.