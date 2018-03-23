Stars' Marc Methot: Will play Friday
Methot (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Bruins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Methot participated fully in Thursday's practice session, leading to speculation that he would rejoin the lineup for Friday's matchup. That will indeed be the case, as he slots back into the pairings alongside Stephen Johns. However, the veteran's availability shouldn't have much of an impact from a fantasy standpoint, given his one point -- an assist -- through 28 games.
