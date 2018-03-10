Methot (lower body) won't suit up against the Ducks on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Although Methot has just one assist over 26 games this season, he provides a solid physical presence with 25 PIM and 59 hits. Julius Honka will fill his place for the time being, with Methot's next chance to crack the lineup Sunday against the Penguins.

