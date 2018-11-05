Methot (lower body) is out against the Bruins on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.

The veteran defenseman has zero points through nine games, and has only put three shots on goal, so he's not necessarily relied upon for his offense. This will be Methot's second game missed with this injury, and it seems unlikely that he will be ready to go Tuesday against the Blue Jackets as well.

