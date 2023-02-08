Studenic was recalled from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Studenic has yet to get into an NHL game this year but could be in line to make his season debut if there is an injury among the forward group. In the minors, the 24-year-old winger has racked up 14 goals and 16 assists in 43 contests for AHL Texas. If Studenic can bring that scoring touch to the NHL level, he may be able to maintain his place in the lineup long-term.