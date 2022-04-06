Studenic scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Studenic has been a healthy scratch in four of the last five games, but he entered the lineup with Denis Gurianov (illness) out. Studenic took Gurianov's usual spot on the second line and tallied just 7:29 into the game. This was Studenic's first goal and second point in eight appearances for the Stars. The winger has three points, 34 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 appearances when accounting for his time with the Devils.