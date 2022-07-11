Studenic signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Stars on Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Studenic spent time with the Devils' and Stars' organizations last season. He tallied 16 points in 17 AHL appearances and four points in 33 NHL games. The 23-year-old will likely fill a depth role with Dallas again during the 2022-23 campaign.
