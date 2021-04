Pysyk recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Pysyk's shot attempt in the first period was deflected by Andrew Cogliano for the opening tally. The 29-year-old Pysyk hasn't provided much scoring for the Stars with two points in 23 appearances. He's had an injury-riddled campaign, but even when healthy, the Alberta native doesn't figure to see more than a third-pairing role.